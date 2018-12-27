New Korean spot Seoul Taco debuts in Hyde Park

Looking to chow down on some Korean fare? A new spot has you covered. Called Seoul Taco, the newcomer is located at 1321 E. 57th St. (between Kenwood and Kimbark avenues) in Hyde Park.

This is the fusion taco joint's newest location, with its others in Maryland, Missouri and more. Try the cheese quesadilla with sour cream and lettuce, or opt for the gogi bowl with a fried egg, green onion, carrots sesame oil and rice. (View the menu here.)

Seoul Taco has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Catherine L., who was the first to review it on Dec. 3, said, “I think the portions here are slightly more generous. My boyfriend and I ordered the gogi bowl with bulgogi steak, the burrito with bulgogi steak and a side taco with spicy pork. We left feeling full and even had enough of the gogi bowl leftover to bring some home.”

And Reese R. wrote, "Great service! Food is amazing, and it's BYOB! The place is a little on the smaller side, but not uncomfortably small."

Head on over to check it out: Seoul Taco is open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. daily.