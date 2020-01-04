4 top options for cheap Caribbean eats in Washington

Craving Caribbean food?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Caribbean restaurants around Washington, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.

1. Los Hermanos

Photo: jasmine n./Yelp

Topping the list is Los Hermanos. Located at 1426 Park Road NW in Columbia Heights, the Dominican spot is the highest-rated cheap Caribbean restaurant in Washington, boasting 4.5 stars out of 528 reviews on Yelp.

As to what the business is known for, "Los Hermanos specializes in authentic Dominican cuisine," it notes on its Yelp page. "Here you can find something as common as rice and beans accompanied by a portion of stewed chicken, while on the other hand you can also find something more exotic, such as the fried whole red snapper topped with a delicious coconut glaze."

2. Jam Doung Style Cuisine

Photo: rumesh v./Yelp

Eckington's Jam Doung Style Cuisine, located at 1726 N. Capitol St. NW, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Jamaican restaurant four stars out of 163 reviews.

In terms of signature items, "At Jam Doung Style, we prepare and serve a wide selection of traditional Jamaican and American dishes in a bright, casual space that feels like home," it writes on its Yelp page. "Our family brings years of experience to our kitchen and combines traditional cooking methods with authentic ingredients to create inspired meals just for you."

3. Havana Cafe

Photo: edmundo s./Yelp

And downtown's Havana Cafe is another affordable go-to, with four stars out of 74 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1825 I St. NW to see for yourself.

Yelper Darrell L., who reviewed the Cuban restaurant on Dec. 3, wrote, "I go for the chicken stew for $7.50. What a huge portion for $7.50. Huge chunks of white meat chicken with a batch of beans and rice. The chicken is nice and juicy, and combined with the tomato-based sauce and onions, it is quite delicious. The yellow rice and beans are tasty as well."

And Samonya H. wrote, "Great place to get breakfast. It was fulfilling; the price is reasonable."

4. Crown Bakery

WILSON B./YELP

Finally, over in Brightwood Park, check out Crown Bakery, which has earned four stars out of 58 reviews on Yelp. Dig in by heading over to 5409 Georgia Ave. NW.

Yelper Chelsea A., who reviewed Crown Bakery on Nov. 4 wrote, "My grandma loves their currant rolls, says they remind her of home (Trinidad). The food has never disappointed."

