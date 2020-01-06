Arlington's top 4 bars, ranked

Looking to try the best bars in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top bars in Arlington, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're on the hunt.

1. Mellow Mushroom

Topping the list is a member of the Mellow Mushroom chain. Located at 200 N. Center St., the bar, which offers pizza, sandwiches and more, is the highest-rated bar in Arlington, boasting four stars out of 352 reviews on Yelp.

2. Jamaica Gates

Next up is Jamaica Gates, situated at 1020 W. Arkansas Lane. With four stars out of 440 reviews on Yelp, the dance club, bar and Caribbean spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Spazzio's Italian Cantina

Spazzio's Italian Cantina, located at 2500 N.E. Green Oaks Blvd., Suite 106, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bar and Italian spot 4.5 stars out of 309 reviews.

4. Twisted Root Burger Co

Twisted Root Burger Co, a bar and traditional American spot that offers burgers and more in Central, is another go-to, with four stars out of 446 Yelp reviews. Head over to 310 E. Abram St., Suite 100, to see for yourself.

Deciding when to check out the top spots above? Saturdays tend to be the busiest days of the week for consumer spending at bars and lounges across the Arlington area, while Tuesdays are least busy, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of CRM and email automation for small businesses. Last year, average daily transactions at bars and lounges climbed to 51 per business on Saturdays, over twice the average on Tuesdays.

