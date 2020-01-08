Explore the 4 newest businesses to open in Austin

Want to discover the freshest new spots in Austin? From a brewery to a jewelry shop, read on to see the newest hot spots to debut recently.

Hopsquad Brewing

Photo: julia w./Yelp

Stroll past 2307 Kramer Lane in North Burnett and you'll find Hopsquad Brewing, a new brewery.

A passion for beer drove cousins Alex Limon and Cesar Limon to open this stand-alone brewery and give their brews quirky names. "We want every Hopsquad beer to be its own character that has its own identity [and] personifies its distinct taste," states the business' website.

The permanent tap includes brews like the Lord Zanate IPA, Professor Pleasant pale ale and a saisson dubbed Comtesse De Duval.

Gelato Paradiso

Photo: gelato paradiso/Yelp

Now open at 1400 S. Congress, Suite B160, in Bouldin is Gelato Paradiso, a spot to score desserts, ice cream and frozen yogurt and gelato. Yelpers are fans of Gelato Paradiso: It's got five stars out of six reviews, so far.

On the menu, expect to see gelatos in flavors like chocolate hazelnut, dulce de leche, Sicilian pistachio and strawberry cheesecake. Sorbets come in fruity flavors like lemon, mango and strawberry. If you've got a special occasion, this spot also makes hand-crafted gelato cakes.

Kung Fu Tea

Photo: Kung Fu Tea/Yelp

On the hunt for a new spot to score bubble tea, coffee, juices and smoothies? Kung Fu Tea has opened its latest outpost, located in West University at 2001 Guadalupe St., #A2.

Expect to find oolong and taro milk teas, honey green and black teas as well as espresso drinks. In the mood for something fruity? Try the Caribbean Breeze with guava, papaya and pineapple.

Austin Jewelry & Diamond Buyers

Photo: austin jewelry & diamond buyers/Yelp

New to 2700 W. Anderson Lane, Suite 307, in North Shoal Creek is Austin Jewelry & Diamond Buyers, a gold buyer and jewelry spot.

Open for 20 years, this shop offers competitive prices for vintage jewelry, engagement rings, gold, fine watches such as Rolex and Patek Philippe and more, notes the business' website.

Yelper Michael L. wrote, "Great place to sell! They were respectful and gave me a good price for my old engagement ring."

