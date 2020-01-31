Your guide to the 4 top spots in New Orleans's Irish Channel neighborhood

Visiting Irish Channel, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this New Orleans neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a New American spot to a Mediterranean restaurant.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Irish Channel, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Coquette

Photo: Brian R./Yelp

Topping the list is New American spot Coquette. Located at 2800 Magazine St., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 743 reviews on Yelp.

This spot offers small and large plates, with options like the grilled Gulf shrimp, speckled trout and pecan agnolotti. Customers can also put the decision making in the hands of the chef and order the five-course blind tasting menu. (Check out the entire menu here.)

2. The Rum House

Photo: the rum house/Yelp

Next up is bar and Caribbean spot The Rum House, situated at 3128 Magazine St. With four stars out of 1,478 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

This chain has one other location in Baton Rouge. The spot serves up light bites like mahi mahi fingers and curried mussels, along with entrees like jerk roasted chicken and island-style Cuban steak. Other menu options include salads, sandwiches, quesadillas and tacos. (Explore the full menu here.)

3. Parasol's Bar & Restaurant

Photo: Connie T./Yelp

Bar and Southern spot Parasol's Bar & Restaurant, which offers seafood and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 2533 Constance St., four stars out of 496 reviews.

Open since 1952, this eatery recently changed ownership and got a facelift. The menu is full of classic comfort foods, such as the firecracker shrimp po'boy as well as fries with gravy.

4. Anatolia Mediterranean Cuisine

Photo: berta /Yelp

Anatolia Mediterranean Cuisine, a Mediterranean and Turkish spot, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 109 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3100 Magazine St. to see for yourself.

On the menu, look for appetizers like hummus and baba ganouj, along with soup, salad, sandwiches, kebabs, shawarma and lambchops.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.