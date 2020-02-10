Boston's 4 favorite spots to find budget-friendly Caribbean fare

Craving Caribbean food?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Caribbean restaurants around Boston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.

1. Pikalo

Photo: Jamie F./Yelp

Topping the list is Pikalo. Located at 378 Centre St. in Jamaica Plain, the Dominican spot is the highest-rated budget-friendly Caribbean restaurant in Boston, boasting 4.5 stars out of 135 reviews on Yelp.

We looked there for more about Pikalo.

"Jose Pimentel, founder of Pikalo, has been making his specialty empanadas for the past 18 years," according to the business's Yelp profile.

Concerning signature items, "Empanadas, sandwiches, smoothies" it notes on its Yelp page.

2. Mana Escondido Café

photo: sophia s./yelp

Next up is South End's Mana Escondido Café, situated at 68 Aguadilla St. With 4.5 stars out of 86 reviews on Yelp, the Spanish and Puerto Rican spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an inexpensive option.

Yelper Aakanksha S., who reviewed the cafe on Aug. 12, wrote, "We ordered pastelitos (chicken and beef) and a jibarito tripleta. The pastelitos were well seasoned, fresh, and had plenty of meat. I'd never heard of a jibarito before, but I have to say I highly recommend it if you're looking for some deep-fried, meaty goodness. It felt like the more indulgent cousin of a burger."

Yelper Brian L. wrote, "The pernil was great and tasted like home."

3. Singh's Roti Shop

photo: ameet s./yelp

North Dorchester's Singh's Roti Shop, located at 692 Columbia Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the budget-friendly Caribbean spot four stars out of 218 reviews.

Yelper Zack D., who reviewed the roti shop on Sept. 4, wrote, "It's pretty hard to find a vegetarian option that really hits the spot from Boston's many great Caribbean take-out places. Sigh's veggie roti with the signature hot sauce does it for me."

Martine A. noted, "The food is full of flavor. I never had Trini food before and the owner helped me with picking out what to buy. I ordered a goat plate — it was amazingly delicious."

4. Taste of Eden

photo: hopa b./yelp

Taste of Eden in South Dorchester is another inexpensive go-to, with four stars out of 28 Yelp reviews. Head over to 38 Norfolk St. to see for yourself.

Regarding signature items, "Jamaican and American food," it writes on its Yelp page.

Callaloo, butter beans and codfish, chicken gizzards, liver, kidney and okra are served.

