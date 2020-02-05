Explore the 4 top spots in the neighborhood of West Arlington

Looking to uncover all that West Arlington has to offer? Get to know this Arlington neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Thai restaurant to a Caribbean spot.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in West Arlington, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Sukhothai Restaurant

PHOTO: doug s./YELP

Topping the list is Thai spot Sukhothai Restaurant. Located at 423 Fielder North Plaza, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 85 reviews on Yelp.

Look for authentic Thai dishes, like pad thai, lemongrass stir fry, curries and fried rice, on the lunch and dinner menus. For dessert, there's sweet sticky rice with mango, fried bananas with honey and coconut milk ice cream.

2. Jamaica Gates

Photo: ashley a./Yelp

Next up is Caribbean eatery and dance club Jamaica Gates, situated at 1020 W. Arkansas Lane. With four stars out of 442 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

The menu features authentic dishes from the Caribbean islands, such as mannish water (goat soup), oxtails, curry chicken, jerk pork and brown stew fish. The spot also serves signature martinis and margaritas, specialty mixed cocktails, beer and wine.

3. Fork In the Road

Photo: bryan m./Yelp

Traditional American spot Fork In the Road is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 1821 S. Fielder Road, 4.5 stars out of 602 reviews.

The casual eatery serves classic American meals, such as build-your-own burgers, salads and specialty sandwiches. Ask to see the dessert menu, as the options change daily.

4. Panda House Bistro

Photo: panda house bistro/Yelp

A location of the chain Panda House Bistro is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 120 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2410 W. Abram St., Suite 116, to see for yourself.

The casual Chinese eatery offers traditional Chinese appetizers, soups and entrees, such as chop suey, chow mein, fried rice and lo mein, as well as gourmet specialties like General Tso's chicken, broccoli with oyster sauce and fried bean curd with pork.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.