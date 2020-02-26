Here are the freshest new businesses to open in Baltimore

Interested in sampling the newest restaurant and retail additions to Baltimore? From a Caribbean spot to a New American restaurant, read on for a rundown of the newest hot spots to open their doors around town.

Papi Cuisine

Photo: Sandy B./Yelp

Stop by 1928 Fleet St. in Fells Point, and you'll find Papi Cuisine, a new cocktail bar and Caribbean spot, offering seafood and more. It's been a welcome addition to the neighborhood, with a four-star rating from eight Yelp reviews.

This spot, which has gained a large social media following prior to its brick-and-mortar store opening, according to Baltimore Magazine, offers bites like stuffed salmon, crab cakes and its signature mac and cheese on the menu.

Ministry of Brewing

Photo: Ministry of Brewing/Yelp

Wander over to 1900 E. Lombard St. in Washington Hill, and you'll find Ministry of Brewing, a new brewery and beer bar. With four stars out of 10 reviews on Yelp, it's been a hit with patrons.

The brewery, which is nestled in the historic St. Michael the Archangel Church, not only offers 32 rotating brews but educational courses in brewing and related fields.

Baby's on Fire

Photo: Sarah b./Yelp

A newcomer to Fells Point, Baby's on Fire is a breakfast and brunch spot, offering coffee, tea and vinyl records, that's located at 1616 Thames St. It currently boasts a five-star rating from five Yelp reviews.

This spot, which also has another location in Mount Vernon, offers breakfast and lunch bites like Belgium pastries and its signature Baby's on Fire seitan sausage sandwich.

The Boiler Room

Photo: the boiler room/Yelp

Stroll past 1 N. Haven St. in Kresson, and you'll find The Boiler Room, a bar and New American spot, offering pizza and more. It has garnered positive attention from customers with four stars out of eight Yelp reviews.

As stated on the business' Facebook page, "Upscale casual restaurant nestled in a rustic setting in historic Baltimore Highlands neighborhood, offering a contemporary take on classic cuisine." On the menu, look for rockfish pho, burgers, waffles and buttered crab rolls.

