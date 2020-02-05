The 4 best Caribbean spots in Indianapolis

In search of a new favorite Caribbean spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Caribbean spots around Indianapolis, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.

Indianapolis-area buyers tend to spend more in the winter at restaurants than any other season of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of marketing software and small business local advertising solutions. The average amount spent per customer transaction at Indianapolis-area restaurants grew to $23 for the metro area in the winter of last year, 2% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1. Delicia

photo: chefricky m./yelp

First on the list is Delicia. Located at 5215 N. College Ave. in Fairgrounds, the Latin American, Mexican and Caribbean spot is the highest-rated Caribbean restaurant in Indianapolis, boasting 4.5 stars out of 514 reviews on Yelp.

2. Havana Cafe

photo: alyssa h./yelp

Next up is Lafayette Square's Havana Cafe, situated at 3839 Moller Road. With 4.5 stars out of 189 reviews on Yelp, the Cuban spot has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Jamaican Breeze Sports Bar & Grill

photo: kristine n./yelp

Meadows's Jamaican Breeze Sports Bar & Grill, located at 4189 N. Keystone Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the sports bar and Caribbean spot 4.5 stars out of 97 reviews.

4. Jamaican Style Jerk

Photo: Brittany S./Yelp

Jamaican Style Jerk, a Caribbean spot that offers barbecue and more in Crooked Creek, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 120 Yelp reviews. Head over to 7023 Michigan Road to see for yourself.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.