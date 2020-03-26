Here are St. Louis' top 3 Caribbean spots

Craving Caribbean food?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Caribbean spots around St. Louis, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.

March is one of the top months of the year for consumer spending at restaurants across the St. Louis area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that also helps companies find free business advertising. Daily spending at St. Louis-area restaurants grew to $1,162 per business in March of last year, second only to May with an average of $1,212, and 6% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Mayo Ketchup By Plantain Girl

Photo: winnie h./Yelp

First on the list is Mayo Ketchup By Plantain Girl. Located at 2001 Park Ave. in Lafayette Square, the Dominican, Cuban and Puerto Rican spot is the highest-rated Caribbean restaurant in St. Louis, boasting 4.5 stars out of 120 reviews on Yelp.

2. Jerk Soul

Photo: jerk s./Yelp

Next up is Hyde Park's Jerk Soul, situated at 2016 Salisbury St. With 3.5-stars out of 43 reviews on Yelp, the Caribbean and caterer spot, offering soul food and more, has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Caribbean Delight

Photo: gen j./Yelp

Gravois Park's Caribbean Delight, located at 3526 Gravois Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Caribbean spot four stars out of 33 reviews.

