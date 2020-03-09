Nashville's top 3 chicken shops to visit now

Wondering where to find the best chicken shops near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top chicken shops in Nashville, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're on the hunt.

March is the top month of the year for consumer spending at restaurants across the Nashville area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses manage customers. Estimated daily customers at Nashville-area restaurants rose to 50 per business in March of last year, 6% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Waldo's Chicken & Beer

photo: casey i./yelp

First on the list is Waldo's Chicken & Beer. Located in Germantown at 1120 Fourth Ave. N, Suite 103, it's the highest-rated chicken shop in Nashville, boasting 4.5 stars out of 97 reviews on Yelp.

2. Riddim N' Spice

photo: mary w./yelp

Next up is JSH Neighborhood Club's Riddim N' Spice, situated at 2116 Meharry Blvd. With five stars out of 36 reviews on Yelp, the Caribbean spot, which serves chicken, vegan dishes and more, has proved to be a local favorite.

3. The Flipside

photo: Eddie d./yelp

Hillsboro-Bellmont's The Flipside, located at 2403 12th Ave. S, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the traditional American chicken shop four stars out of 341 reviews.

