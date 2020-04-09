The 4 best Caribbean spots in Atlanta

Looking for a sublime Caribbean meal near you?

1. LottaFrutta

First on the list is LottaFrutta. Located at 590 Auburn Ave. NE, the breakfast and brunch and Caribbean spot, which offers sandwiches and more, is the highest-rated Caribbean restaurant in Atlanta, boasting 4.5 stars out of 355 reviews on Yelp.

2. Papi's Cuban & Caribbean Grill

Next up is Papi's Cuban & Caribbean Grill, situated at 216 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE. With four stars out of 950 reviews on Yelp, the Cuban and Caribbean spot has proved to be a local favorite.

3. The Fill Up Station Restaurant

The Fill Up Station Restaurant, located at 2740 Greenbriar Parkway SW, Suite B-14, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Caribbean spot, which offers seafood and more, 4.5 stars out of 46 reviews.

4. Buenos Dias Cafe

Buenos Dias Cafe, a Salvadoran and Cuban spot in Downtown, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 169 Yelp reviews. Head over to 30 Decatur St. SE to see for yourself.

