The 4 best Caribbean spots in Tampa

Craving Caribbean food?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Caribbean spots around Tampa, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.

April is one of the top months of the year for consumer spending at restaurants across the Tampa area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses get more reviews. Estimated daily customers at Tampa-area restaurants grew to 56 per business in April of last year, second only to March with an average of 60, and 7% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. La Segunda Central Bakery

Photo: Wendy A./Yelp

First on the list is La Segunda Central Bakery. Located at 2512 N. 15th St. in Ybor City, the bakery and Cuban spot, which offers coffee and tea and more, is the highest-rated Caribbean restaurant in Tampa, boasting 4.5 stars out of 238 reviews on Yelp.

2. Columbia Restaurant

photo: john k./yelp

Next is Historic Ybor's Columbia Restaurant, situated at 2117 E. Seventh Ave. With four stars out of 2,453 reviews on Yelp, the Spanish and Cuban spot has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Monserrate Restaurant Bar & Grill

photo: jennifer n./yelp

Wellswood's Monserrate Restaurant Bar & Grill, located at 2311 W. Hillsborough Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Colombian, Puerto Rican and Mexican spot four stars out of 64 reviews.

4. La Teresita Cafe

photo: foodwanderer a./yelp

La Teresita Cafe, a Cuban and Spanish spot in Northeast Macfarlane, is another go-to, with four stars out of 897 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3246 W. Columbus Drive to see for yourself.

