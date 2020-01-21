Atlanta's 3 favorite spots to find affordable Caribbean eats

In search of a new favorite Caribbean spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Caribbean restaurants around Atlanta, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're on the hunt.

1. LottaFrutta

Photo: kaneka r./Yelp

Topping the list is LottaFrutta. Located at 590 Auburn Ave. NE in the Old Fourth Ward, the casual eatery is the highest-rated cheap Caribbean restaurant in Atlanta, boasting 4.5 stars out of 353 reviews on Yelp.

"LottaFrutta Gourmet Fruit House and Market specializes in heavenly fresh-cut fruit Cups, Cuban-inspired grilled sandwiches, exotic fruits smoothies and a 'lotta' snacks," it writes on Yelp in the section highlighting specialties. Catering services are also available, and you can place an order online here.

2. Crazy Cuban

PHOTO: david j. f./YELP

Next up is Home Park's Crazy Cuban, situated at 290 14th St. NW. With four stars out of 93 reviews on Yelp, the Cuban spot, which offers sandwiches and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a budget-friendly option.

Yelper China N. noted, "I love going to this place for the classic Cuban sandwiches, and I especially love the handmade Cuban bread as well."

3. Eats

PHOTO: scott /YELP

Midtown's Eats, located at 600 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE, is another top choice. Yelpers giving the budget-friendly Caribbean spot, which is known for its big portions, casual atmosphere and affordable prices, four stars out of 530 reviews.

"Eats is the sister restaurant of the infamous Tortillas and nearby local watering hole, The Local (located two blocks east on Ponce)," notes the business's Yelp profile. "Eats offers affordable, healthy fast food with delicious home-style staples including jerk and barbecue chicken, meatloaf, fresh vegetarian vegetables and fettuccini Alfredo." Catering services are also available, and you can check out the full menu here.

