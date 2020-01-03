Jonesing for seafood? Check out El Paso's top 3 spots

Craving seafood?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top seafood spots in El Paso, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.

Shoppers in the El Paso area usually spend more in December at restaurants than any other month of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of CRM for small business and marketing automation for small businesses. Daily spending at El Paso-area restaurants surged to $799 per business in December of last year, 13% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Little Shack

Photo: Albert K./Yelp

First on the list is Little Shack. Located at 1355 George Dieter, Suite 104, in Las Palmas, the Mexican and Caribbean spot, which offers seafood and more, is the highest-rated seafood spot in El Paso, boasting four stars out of 32 reviews on Yelp.

2. Mac's Downtown

Next up is Mac's Downtown, situated at 315 E. Mills Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 116 reviews on Yelp, the Cajun/Creole and traditional American spot, offering seafood and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Pho Tre Bien

Photo: Rob B./Yelp

Lower Valley's Pho Tre Bien, located at 6946 Gateway Blvd. East, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Vietnamese spot, which offers seafood and noodles, four stars out of 329 reviews.

